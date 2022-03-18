Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday, treated his fans to a beautiful picture with his wife Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Instagram Handle, the 'Jhund' actor shared a lovable photo. In the image, Amitabh can be seen putting a 'tikka' on Jaya's forehead, while Jaya can be seen holding a plate full of different colours of gulal. Karisma Kapoor Shares a Beautiful Throwback Picture With Her Parents As She Wishes ‘Happy Holi’ to Fans!

He captioned his post by writing, "Holi ki anek anek shubhkamnaye." Talking about Amitabh's upcoming projects, he will be seen in the upcoming film, 'Runway 34' alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar, Kajol Devgan, Sunny Deol and Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Fans on the Festival of Colours!

Apart from this, he has 'Brahmastra' and 'Uunchai' in his kitty.

