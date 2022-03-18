The festival of colours, Holi, has finally arrived and on the auspicious occasion, Bollywood stars have taken to social media to wish their fans. Actor Karisma Kapoor also extended her warm greetings to everyone with a throwback photo. Taking to her Instagram Handle, the 'Hero No. 1' actor shared a black and white picture from her childhood days. Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar, Kajol Devgan, Sunny Deol and Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Fans on the Festival of Colours!.

In the image, little Karisma can be seen enjoying her time with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She captioned her post by writing, "Happy Holi.From mine to yours. #Nostalgia #RKHoli." Karisma's post accumulated several likes and comments from B-town celebrities and fans. Anupam Kher Celebrates Holi With The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri And Co-Star Pallavi Joshi (View Pics).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy Holi" with a heart emoticon, while Amrita Arora dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Currently, Karisma is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives with her sister Kareena Kapoor, friend Natasha Poonawalla and children Taimur and Jeh.

