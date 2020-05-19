Amphan Cyclone to Move Towards West Bengal as Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning regarding the Amphan Cyclone and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow."It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon or evening of May 20, 2020, as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph," an IMD official said.The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at one or two places today. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over all the districts of Gangetic West Bengal with extremely heavy falls at East and West Midnapur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata of Gangetic West Bengal on May 20.It has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea up to May 21."Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal -North Odisha coasts up to May 21, 2020," IMD stated in its bulletin. (ANI)

