Andhra Patient Films Selfie Video, Expresses Confidence in Winning Fight Against COVID-19

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): After being tested positive for coronavirus, a person in Chilakalapudi area of Machilipatnam on Wednesday recorded a selfie video, expressing confidence that he will win the battle against the virus and sought blessings and good wishes of all.He is the third person in the town who has detected positive for COVID-19.The video message starts with the person describing himself as the third coronavirus positive patient in the town. He said the second person, who has been infected with the virus, here is his sister-in-law."The third coronavirus positive case was reported in Chilakalapudi today. That is none other than me. The second case found yesterday was my sister-in-law. We are not in a panic mode. In fact, we do not have any symptoms at all. One should not panic when he is detected positive. It is more or less like the flu," he said.The man emphasised on isolation, proper medication and social distancing as three tools to get cured of COVID-19."We have to get admitted to the hospital for ten days just the way when we get a fever. We have to maintain social distance and have some medicines prescribed by the doctors. Then, we will return to our house safely and healthily. We need all your blessings. We do not have any symptoms or illness. The doctor just confirmed that I am corona positive. I am ready to go to Vijayawada. There is nothing to worry about it," he said."Already our family has lost much. Now please do not propagate about this in a negative manner. Please bless us for our healths. Jai Hind," he further said.As per the Union Health Ministry, 813 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, out of which 24 have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

