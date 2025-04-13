In an unfortunate incident, a blast occurred in Andhra Pradesh today, April 13. According to news agency ANI, an explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla Mandal of Anakapalli district. Tuhin Sinha, SP Anakapalli, said that four workers died in the explosion. Train Accident in Andhra Pradesh: Services Disrupted As Goods Train Collides With Girder Due to Heavy Loading Near Anakapalli (Watch Video).

Explosion Occurs At Fireworks Manufacturing Plant in Kailasapatnam

Andhra Pradesh | Four workers died following an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalli district: Tuhin Sinha, SP Anakapalli More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2025

