New Delhi [India], February 16: AVG Logistics Limited, (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, hasannounced its unaudited financial results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights

Revenue From Operations of ₹134.08 Cr

EBITDA of ₹27.20 Cr

EBITDA Margin of 20.29%

PAT of ₹5.40 Cr

PAT Margin of 4.03%

9M FY26 Financial Highlights

Revenue From Operations of ₹402.13 Cr

EBITDA of ₹77.73 Cr

EBITDA Margin of 19.33%

PAT of ₹15.46 Cr

PAT Margin of 3.84%

Commenting on financial performance, Mr. Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, "We have delivered a stable performance during the period, with steady revenue supported by consistent execution and operational discipline. It reflects the resilience of our integrated logistics model and sustained demand across key segments and strengthening our operational capabilities and financial flexibility.

Building on this foundation, we remain focused on sustaining operational stability and driving calibrated growth through continued emphasis on network expansion, technology adoption, strategic partnerships, and financial prudence, positioning the business for gradual scale enhancement and long-term value creation in the coming periods."

Q3 FY26 Key Operational Highlights

LNG Fleet Expansion Initiative

The Company has introduce LNG-powered fleets. This initiative strengthens technical expertise, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing emissions, and supporting sustainable growth across key logistics segments.

Credit Rating Upgrade

The Company's long-term bank facilities have been upgraded from IVR BBB (Stable) to IVR BBB+ (Stable), while short-term facilities have improved from IVR A3+ to IVR A2.

