Apparent Peace in NE Delhi, but Need to Maintain Vigil: LG Anil Baijal

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said that there is apparent peace in North-East Delhi but there is still need to maintain vigil."I have reviewed the situation with all the senior officers and commissioners. There seems to be peace and quiet apparently now. But there is still a need to maintain vigil. So I have advised the forces to maintain vigil. Whenever necessary we will try to facilitate that people could come and buy the essential commodities in the area," Baijal told reporters."I am happy to see that at a lot of places, people are organising yatra and living together. People are talking among themselves and are happy. There is an improvement and we will ensure that everyone lives together," he added.At least 42 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi.Two Special Investigative Teams (SITs) have been constituted under Crime Branch, Delhi Police to probe the violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)