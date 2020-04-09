Apple Backs Stanford to Build COVID-19 Screening App for First Responders

California [USA], April 9 (ANI): As first responders are also increasingly testing positive for coronavirus, it has become high-priority to introduce measures which could help in prevention or early detection. Stanford Medicine has developed a new app, called the First Responder COVID-19 Guide, to help first responders screen their symptoms and schedule an appointment at Stanford Health Care if needed, the official release notes.The new screening and informational app has been built with the support of Apple, local police, firefighters, and paramedics. The app requires first responders to complete a questionnaire about their symptoms, exposure to coronavirus, and medical history, and suggests based on responses.(ANI)

