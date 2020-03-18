Apple's New IPad Pro Gets Typing-friendly with Magic Keyboard

California [USA], Mar 18 (ANI): Bye computers, or laptops, or notebooks. Apple has introduced its latest iPad Pro tablet that is touted more powerful than most Windows PC laptops.The new iPad Pro comes with an ultra-wide camera, studio-quality mics, and LiDAR scanner that offers enhanced depth-sensing capabilities. As the official release notes, with iPad OS 13.4, Apple brings back trackpad support to iPad.The new Magic Keyboard has been designed for the iPad Pro, offering a floating design, backlit keyboard, and trackpad. Powered by the A12Z Bionic chip, the new iPad Pro also promises a battery life of up to 10 hours. The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today on the official Apple website and app in 30 countries and regions. It will be available in silver and space grey colour choices. Price of the 11-inch model starts at USD 799 for the Wi-Fi model and USD 949 for the Wi-Fi+ Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at USD 999 for the Wi-Fi only model and USD 1,149 for the combined capability version.The configurations start at 128GB and go up to 1TB. The Magic Keyboard will be sold separately starting May at USD 299 and USD 349 for 11-inch and 12.9-inch models respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)