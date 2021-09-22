Actors Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Kevin Alejandro will voice for the animated characters in Netflix's Arcane based on the hit game League Of Legends. Expressing happiness to be a part of the project, Kevin of Lucifer fame took to Instagram and wrote, "For all you LEAGUE OF LEGENDS fans! This is the secret project I've been working on! I can finally announce that I am playing the character of JAYCE in this new animated series on NETFLIX!!" Willie Garson, Sex and the City and White Collar Star, Dies at 57.

The post further read "This show is so good and creates a style all of its own! I can not wait for you to see it. Thank you Riot Games for inviting me into the family." According to Deadline, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, and Harry Lloyd have also joined the cast of 'Arcane'. Paul Levesque Aka Triple H Shares First Health Update Post His Cardiac Event, Says 'I'm Recovering and Doing Well'.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

@riotgames and @netflix's #Arcane cast: Ella Purnell as Jinx Hailee Steinfeld as Vi Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Katie Leung as Caitlyn Harry Lloyd as Viktor Jason Spisak as Silco Toks Olagundoye as Mel J.B Blanc as Vander NICE. pic.twitter.com/QUYsax9R7L — Tyler Esguerra (@Tyler_is_Online) September 21, 2021

The new show is set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun. It will follow the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

