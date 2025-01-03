It’s no secret that TV shows are often pirated, but it’s important to remember – it’s illegal and strictly prohibited. While some may be tempted by the convenience of free access, piracy harms the entire entertainment industry, affecting everyone from creators to distributors. Sadly, this trend continues to grow. In 2024, the ten most-pirated shows were revealed, showcasing the growing demand for certain series. The list highlights just how widespread illegal streaming has become, despite the consequences it brings to the industry and its creators. ‘House of the Dragon’ S2: Will Rhaena Targaryen’s Team Black Claim Sheepstealer As Their Dragon in Next Season of Matt Smith-Phoebe Campbell’s Fantasy Drama Series? Here’s What We Know.

The number one spot reserved for House of the Dragon (season two) claims the number one spot on TorrentFreak’s annual list of most pirated shows. Taking second place is The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, followed by the historical drama Shōgun on Disney+. Netflix, which often dominates the streaming world, only managed to sneak one show into the top ten – the animated series Arcane, which sits comfortably in fourth place. HBO’s Penguin, also streaming on M-Net and Showmax, rounds out the top five. ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Episode 6: From Homelander’s ‘Milk’ Fetish to That ‘Fight Club’ Twist, 7 WTF Moments From the New Episode That Left Us Gagged, Shocked and Stunned! (SPOILER ALERT).

See the Top 10 Most Illegally Downloaded TV Shows

From TorrentFreak, the most pirated shows of 2024: pic.twitter.com/tgXubzDBQi — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 2, 2025

The rest of the list includes Fallout (Amazon Prime Video), based on the beloved video game and filmed in Namibia, coming in sixth; Reacher (season two) landing seventh; and Silo from Apple TV+ taking eighth. HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, which just started airing, grabs ninth place, while the final season of Halo (Paramount), which was cancelled by the network, takes tenth place on the list.

