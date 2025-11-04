Arhaan Khan, son of former couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, gave fans a glimpse into Bollywood nostalgia by sharing a rare photograph of actor Salman Khan with his father, veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan. Taking to Instagram, Arhaan shared a carousel of pictures, featuring moments from his relaxing getaway with friends. ‘Yeh Bina Chhode Hai’: Salman Khan Drops Shirtless Pic With Powerful Caption, Fans Praise His Incredible Fitness (View Post).

Amid the cheerful moments, he quietly included an old picture of Salman and Salim Khan, offering fans a heartwarming glimpse into the actor's younger days. In the picture, Salman could be seen smiling and posing happily alongside his father. A visibly younger Salim Khan also appeared in high spirits, making the photograph a nostalgic treat for fans. The image quickly garnered attention on social media, with followers appreciating the warmth and familial bond depicted in the frame.

Arhaan Khan Drops Rare Throwback Photo of Uncle Salman Khan With Salim Khan

Salman Khan is known for sharing a strong and deep bond with his father and often credits him for imparting life lessons and his own success. Besides showing his affection on social media, Salman is also seen accompanying his father at gatherings and public events, including the recent trailer launch of the Angry Young Men documentary. In July this year, the Bollywood star recounted a precious piece of advice he got from his father.

"Present becomes yr past, past catches up 2 your future, present Is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated becomes a habit n then your character, dont blame any 1, no 1 can make u do anything that u don't want to. My dad just said this to me, it's so true. Kash I heard this earlier but never too late," he wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan, which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.

On the work front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan, which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.