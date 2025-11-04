Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has taken the internet by storm with his shirtless picture that he uploaded on his social media account. ‘Yeh Farrhana Ko Gandi Zubaan Bol Raha Tha’: Netizens SLAM Salman Khan Over Alleged Obscene Remark for Tanya Mittal on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ (Watch Video).

In the pictures, Khan is seen flaunting his hot, chiselled body, which showcases his immense hard work and discipline.

Salman Khan’s Shirtless Post Sends Fans Into a Frenzy on Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor captioned it as, "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai. Yeh bina chhode hai. (To achieve something, you have to lose something, but this one is without losing anything.) "

No sooner than the actor put up his pictures on social media, fans flooded his comments section praising the actor.

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "bhai bhai bhai", with clipping hand emoticons.

Maniesh Paul wrote, "Oyeeeeee hooooye ki kasammmm."

This is probably the first time in the last few months that the actor has posted a shirtless picture of himself.

On the work front, apart from hosting Bigg Boss season 19, the actor has also been shooting for his upcoming project, The Battle Of Galwan.

A few months ago, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the movie that had set the internet ablaze.

In the poster, Khan was seen sporting a moustache for his role as a soldier in 'Battle Of Galwan' and looked fierce in his rugged battle avatar with a bloodied face and intense determination in his eyes.

The poster further highlighted the sentence, "Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet."

The first look, which was dropped on the official social media account of the film, had the caption, "Blood, grit, and patriotism at 15,000 ft. Salman Khan is ready for the most powerful story of modern India. #BattleOfGalwan motion poster is out now!"

Khan also shared the poster on his official Instagram account.

For the uninitiated, the Battle of Galwan was an intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh.

The soldiers fought only with hands using sticks and stones, as firearms were prohibited in the region.

The clash had marked the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in nearly 45 years.

