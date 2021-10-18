Actor Arjun Kapoor has decided to opt for a digital detox for some time. On Monday, Arjun took to Instagram Story and posted a note that read, "Time to disappear." Arjun's post hinted at his break from social media. Also, according to a trade source, Arjun wants to give his full attention to 'Ek Villain Returns' shoot. Arjun Kapoor Flaunts His Fully Transformed Body in Latest Instagram Post, Asks Fans About Their Weekend Plans!

"He is currently shooting some very important scenes for Ek Villain 2 and he wants to completely surrender to the process. He will be vanishing from social media for the next 4-5 days till he doesn't finish this important shooting sequence," the source added. Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Physique and Diet, Says ‘In the Last Three Months I Have Managed To Do Two Bootcamps’ (Watch Video).

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The upcoming project also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

