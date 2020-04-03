Army Medical Corps Celebrates Its 256th Raising Day

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Army Medical Corps (AMC) on Friday celebrated its 256th Raising Day. It was raised based on the Royal Medical Corps.The 256th Raising Day was held with the motto 'Survey Santu Nirmaya', meaning 'Let all humans be free from disease and disability'.The AMC has excellence centres across the country with state-of-the-art equipment providing quality patient care.It has excelled in all fields, be it warzone, foreign missions, peacetime assignments or humanitarian assistance with aid to civil authorities in emergency situations.In the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Army Medical Corps is actively involved and has established screening, isolation and treatment facilities for Armed Forces personnel. (ANI)

