Around 3,500 Tonne Gold Reserve Found in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP) Feb 21 (PTI) The Geological Survey of India has discovered over 3,500 tonnes gold deposits in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh after trying its luck for the last two decades, officials said on Friday.

Gold deposits have been found in Son Pahadi and Hardi areas here, K K Rai, the district mining officer, said.

The work on the same had been going on for the past two decades, he said, adding that auctioning of these blocks through e-tendering will be started soon.

Deposits in Son Pahadi is estimated to be around 2943.26 tonnes, while that in Hardi block is 646.16 tonnes.

Besides gold, some other minerals have also been found in the area, Rai added.

