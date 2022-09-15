Mumbai, Sep 15: The high-octane marquee clash between India and Pakistan on September 4 in 'Super 4' stage of Asia Cup 2022 has become the most watched T20I ever, outside of World Cups. The official broadcaster of the tournament, Star Sports, had recently announced the India-Pakistan group stage match as the most watched T20I match, outside the World Cup. The record has been surpassed this week as the 'Super 4' stage match played on September 4, 2022, registered 57.4 million AMA- making it the most watched T20I, outside the World Cup.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/rr-womens-cup-2022-rajasthan-royals-rca-to-organise-womens-t20-competition-4208594.html

It truly was one of the most competitive continental tournaments that kept cricket fans across the country engaged as 243 million viewers tuned in to watch the DP World Asia Cup 2022 (excluding the finals). The high-octane tournament clocked a total of 58.8 billion minutes (excluding the finals). The overall exhilaration for cricket is back in the country, ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, as even the non-India matches through the tournament (excluding the finals) witnessed a massive viewership of 113 million.

With the preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup underway, India now faces the challenge of a 3-T20I series against defending ICC T20 World Cup champions Australia, which gets underway on September 20, LIVE on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

