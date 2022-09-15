Jaipur, Sep 15: With the aim of providing a platform to young female cricketers in its home state of Rajasthan, Royals Sports Group-owned IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals today announced the launch of a women's T20 competition in partnership with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). The competition - Rajasthan Royals Women's Cup 2022 - will be held from September 16th to 19th in the city of Jodhpur, with the trials scheduled for 16th September 16 followed by six league matches along with the final from September 17- 19.https://www.latestly.com/sports/cricket/india-women-vs-england-women-3rd-t20i-2022-free-live-streaming-online-get-free-live-telecast-of-ind-w-vs-eng-w-cricket-match-on-tv-with-time-in-ist-4208680.html

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).