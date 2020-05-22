Assam COVID-19 Tally Rises to 203

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 22 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in the state of Assam rises to 203 after four new cases for COVID-19 were reported in the state on Thursday."Four persons reported COVID-19 positive from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre - two belong to West Karbi Anglong; 1 each from Darrang and Udalguri," said the Assam State Health Minister in a tweet.The tally is inclusive of 142 patients who are currently active cases while 54 patients have recovered from the disease.The number of deaths due to the disease are four and three patients have been migrated.India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609 cases, taking the total number of patients in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)