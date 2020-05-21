Assam Reports 3 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, Tally 188

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 21 (ANI): Three new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed at Barpeta Medical College on Wednesday, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.With this, the total number of positive cases in Assam stands at 188 including 133 active cases, 48 recovered/discharged and four deaths.India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

