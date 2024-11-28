Melbourne, November 28: The Australian Senate passed a social media ban for young children on Thursday that will soon become a world-first law. The law will make platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (USD 33 million) for systemic failures to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts. The Senate passed the bill 34 votes to 19. The House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved the legislation 102 votes to 13. Australia Parliement Approves Social Media Ban For Children Under 16 After Heated Debate.

The House has yet to endorse opposition amendments made in the Senate. But that is a formality since the government has already agreed they will pass. The platforms will have one year to work out how they could implement the ban before penalties are enforced.

