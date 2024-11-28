Australia’s Parliament has approved a bill barring children under 16 from accessing social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Platforms face fines up to AUD 50 million (USD 33 million) for failing to enforce the law. Major parties supported the legislation after intense debate, calling for child protection. Australia Social Media Ban: Google and Meta Urge Country’s Government To Delay Banning Services for Children Under 16, Says Need More Time To Assess Impact.

Australia Approves Social Media Bill

