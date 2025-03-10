Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 10 (ANI): Buying a new car has often been a time-consuming and complicated process, requiring multiple dealership visits, online research, and negotiations.

To address the challenges of buying a new car in India, CARS24, an online platform known for used car transactions, has now expanded its services with 'New Cars,' aiming to make purchasing a brand-new vehicle easier and more transparent.

The new service brings all aspects of car buying into one digital platform. Prospective buyers can access real on-road prices, compare different models, book test drives, and explore financing options without visiting multiple dealerships.

The platform seeks to remove the need for showroom visits and bargaining by offering up-to-date pricing and deals directly through its interface.

Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder, CARS24, said, "We live in a world where groceries arrive in 10 minutes, loans get approved instantly, and AI suggests what to watch next. But buying a new car? Still a slow, outdated process of showroom visits, price haggling, and long waiting periods."

He added, "If you're spending lakhs on a new car, the experience of buying it should match the excitement of driving it. That's what we're changing--bringing speed, transparency, and control to new car buying, the way it should be."

Traditionally, buying a new car in India has involved navigating various sources for information, leading to confusion and delays.

With 'New Cars,' CARS24 aims to streamline the process by offering a centralized hub for all essential details, making car buying more efficient and accessible.

This expansion reflects a growing trend in India's automotive industry, where digital solutions are reshaping the way vehicles are bought and sold.

While CARS24 is primarily known for its role in the used car market, this move places it in direct competition with traditional car dealerships and other online platforms offering new vehicle sales.As consumer preferences shift toward online convenience, platforms like 'New Cars' may influence how the industry adapts to changing demands.

Whether this model will significantly alter the dominance of brick-and-mortar dealerships remains to be seen, but it marks another step toward the digital transformation of car retail in India. (ANI)

