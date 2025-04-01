New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Escorts Kubota Limited's Agri Machinery Business Division has reported a 15.0 per cent growth in tractor sales for March 2025, selling 11,374 units compared to 9,888 tractors sold in March 2024.

The company's domestic tractor sales stood at 10,775 units in March 2025, reflecting a 15.2 per cent increase over the 9,355 units sold in March 2024.

This growth was driven by strong market demand, particularly with the start of the Chaitra Navratri festival, which contributed to higher sales.

Looking ahead, Escorts Kubota expects this positive momentum to continue, supported by the forecast of a normal South-West monsoon, increased Rabi sowing, good water reservoir levels, and favorable base conditions.

In the export segment, the company sold 599 tractors in March 2025, registering a 12.4 per cent growth compared to 533 tractors exported in March 2024.

For Q4 (January-March 2025), Escorts Kubota sold 26,633 tractors, marking a 7.6 per cent increase over the 24,747 tractors sold in the same quarter last year.

For the financial year (April 2024 - March 2025), the company recorded total tractor sales of 1,15,554 units, reflecting a 1.0 per cent growth compared to 1,14,396 units in FY 2023-24.

Domestic sales for the year stood at 1,10,563 units, growing by 1.6 per cent, while export sales declined by 11.2 per cent to 4,991 units.

The company's sales figures for both the current and previous periods include volumes from its amalgamated entities. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Escorts Kubota India Private Limited and Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Private Limited into Escorts Kubota Limited. The approval was received on August 29, 2024, and filed with the Registrar of Companies on September 1, 2024.

Escorts Kubota Limited (EKL) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerates, with a legacy of over eight decades in manufacturing excellence.

The company is committed to its mission of Spreading Prosperity & Impacting Lives by driving socio-economic growth in India through its focus on agricultural mechanization, railway modernization, and infrastructure development.

EKL operates across three key business divisions: Agri Machinery Business Division, Construction Equipment Business Division, and Railway Equipment Business Division. (ANI)

