Mumbai, April 1: Tech layoffs have affected more people since the beginning of 2025. The layoffs affected other sectors such as automobile, retail, entertainment and more. There are many reasons for companies to cut thousands of jobs; however, they primarily do it to save costs due to the adverse economic conditions in the global market and competition.

This year, the leading tech companies include Meta, Google, Microsoft, Dell, Intel, Ola, Block, and many others. According to some people, people have been laid off due to the rise of artificial intelligence. However, the companies have shared different reasons, which indirectly hint at the business-related problems and some influence of AI and automation. Starbucks Layoffs: Cafe Chain’s CEO Brian Niccol Confirms Job Cuts in March 2025, Says ‘In-Store Teams Won’t Be Affected’.

According to a layoffs tracking website, Layoffs. FYI, 92 companies have laid off 24,401 employees since the start of the year. Former Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently announced that his Block company would lay off 931 employees as part of a restructuring exercise and alignment with the business's strategic goals.

Downsizing the workforce is an easy way to cut costs and increase profit margins. This year, banking giants like Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC announced cutting hundreds of jobs to focus on growth and other reasons. The banks announced the job cuts to save money annually in coming years.

The automobile sector is also struggling, and companies like Volkswagen, Porsche, Ford, and General Motors are some of the big names that announced layoffs of employees. Besides, Boeing joined the workforce reduction and said that it would cut more jobs. JioStar Layoffs: India’s Largest Media Conglomerate To Lay Off 1,100 Employees After Merger, Multiple Departments To Be Affected, Says Report.

Recently, HellFresh laid off 273 employees, Brightcove laid off 198, TikTok cut 300 jobs, and Ola Electric cut 1,000 jobs. Among these, the most significant cut in the past two months was Dell, with layoffs of 2,500 employees. The Autodesk cut 1,350 jobs, and Cruise laid off 1,000 people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).