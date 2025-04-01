New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q4 FY 2024-25 stood at 252,642 units, compared to 265,090 units during Q4 FY 2023-24, as per the data released by the company on Tuesday.

Tata motors has become the second largest car maker according to VAHAN data.

Domestic sales of MH&ICV in March 2025, was 20,474 units vs 19,976 units in March 2024; In Q4 FY25 it was 51,551 units, compared to 50,643 units in Q4 FY24.

Domestic & International sales for MH&ICV in March 2025, was 21,226 units vs 20,551 units in March 2024; while in Q4 FY25 it stood at 53,995 units, vs 52,186 units in Q4 FY24.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "FY25 ended on a positive note for CommercialVehicles industry, post the YoY demand decline witnessed earlier. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles navigated the headwinds effectively, to record wholesales of 376,903 units, outpacing industry growth in trucks and commercial passenger carriers, thereby strengthening its Vahan registration market share. Reinforcing our commitment to green, future-ready technologies, we launched India's first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck trials, while our ebus fleet collectively covered over 30 crore km nationwide."

In Q4 FY25, the sustained YoY improvement in sales volumes over successive quarters gained further momentum with both trucks and passenger carriers registering healthy growth, in line with the annual trend.Looking ahead to FY26, we anticipate sustained growth despite global headwinds, the company said in a press release.

The company added that the demand is expected to rise, driven by higher fleet utilisation, financial support from rate cuts, lower crude oil prices, and a renewed focus on large-scale infrastructure projects.

"At the same time, we remain mindful of the potential impact of new regulations mandating truck cabin air conditioning on vehicle prices. We will continue to closely monitor government infrastructure spending and growth across key end-use segments. With an expansive product portfolio, smart digital solutions and new nameplate launches on the anvil, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles is well-positioned to leverage market opportunities and maintain its growth trajectory," the release added.Observing the sales data of passenger vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "Passenger vehicle sales is expected to reach 4.3 million units in FY25, reflecting a modest 2 per cent growth. SUVs continued to dominate the market with double digit growth and accounted for 55 per cent of new car sales. Preference for emission-friendly CNG vehicles surged by 35 per cent, and EVs showed renewed promise, with more industry participants enhancing customer choices and strengthening the ecosystem.

Amidst a challenging year marked by fluctuating demand, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles achieved wholesales of 5,56,263 units, including 64,726 units of EVs. We led the industry in SUV growth and outpaced it in CNG sales, recording over 50 per cent YoY growth. Across various segments of the PV industry, Punch emerged as the top choice for private buyers to become India's No. 1 SUV in FY25. Our latest launches and updates--Curvv, Nexon CNG, and Tiago--received an enthusiastic response, resonating strongly with customers. We achieved two key milestones in FY25, as we surpassed 6 million cumulative sales for PVs, and 200,000 cumulative sales for EVs.

Looking ahead, overall demand growth will be shaped by macroeconomic factors such as consumption growth, inflation, infrastructure spending and global geopolitics. However, industry momentum is expected to be driven by continued innovation in line with evolving customer preferences. SUVs, CNG, and EVs will remain key growth drivers, fueling the industry's expansion. With a strategically aligned product portfolio, supported by new nameplate launches and our multi-powertrain strategy, Tata Motors is well positioned to seize market opportunities and sustain its momentum, the company added. (ANI)-

