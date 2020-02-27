Babul Supriyo Inaugurates Restaurant on Wheels Developed by Refurbishing Old Train Coaches

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) A restaurant on wheels developed by furbishing two over-aged MEMU coaches at the circulating area of Asansol station for the use of railway passengers as well as general public was inaugurated by Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday, an official said.

Two new air-conditioned retiring rooms and an electronic reservation chart display system and a battery operated car were also inaugurated by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the official said.

The restaurant on wheels was developed by furbishing two over-aged MEMU coaches, an Eastern Railway official said here.

The effort is likely to generate non-fare revenue of approximately Rs 50 lakh in the next five years, he said.

While one of the coaches will serve as a tea and snacks outlet, the other will be a full-fledged 42-seater restaurant that will provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to railway users and the general public, the official said.

