Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): Indian karting sensation Rivaan Dev Preetham has been signed by Minardi Management (MM), the driver agency founded by the family behind former Formula One team Minardi, marking a landmark moment in Indian motorsport, according to a release.

Rivaan becomes the first Indian driver to join the programme led by renowned mentor Giovanni Minardi.

Also Read | India A vs United Arab Emirates, Live Streaming and Free Telecast, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

The agreement comes just days before the 12-year-old departs for Valencia, Spain, for the opening round of the 2026 Champions of the Future Academy series. MM, powered by DAG Ltd, has signed Rivaan following an impressive rise through the Indian karting ranks.

Having begun competitive karting in 2022 with MSport, he won three consecutive MECO FMSCI Indian National Karting Championships in the Micro Max category from 2023 to 2025. He also secured back-to-back MECO Meritus Cup titles in 2023 and 2024.

Also Read | UC Irvine vs Cal Poly: UC Irvine Basketball Faces Setback, Eyes Crucial Home Stand.

In 2024, backed by Redbrick Constructions and Sankar Group, Rivaan became the first Indian to win a race at the FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia, eventually finishing eighth overall in the Karting Mini class among competitors from over 40 nations. Last December, he recorded India's first top-10 finishes at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain.

Born on April 18, 2013, Rivaan contested a full 2025 season in the Champions of the Future Academy OK-Junior category across six rounds in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Qatar and the UAE.

At Valencia's Lucas Guerrero circuit in April 2025, he climbed from 21st and 27th in qualifying to finish fifth in Heat 2 and 11th in the final among 37 drivers representing over 30 nations.

Rivaan completed a three-day intensive training camp at Meco Kartopia in Bengaluru this week, focusing on race craft, endurance and fitness with the MSport team. He returns to Chennai on February 14 before travelling to Spain.

"When I hear the name Minardi, I immediately think of my hero Fernando Alonso, which makes this even more special for me. It is a huge honour to be represented by MM powered by DAG Ltd at this early stage of my career. Their belief in me means a lot and pushes me to work harder every single day," said Rivaan.

Dorothea Schulz of MM said, "Rivaan is a talented young driver with strong dedication, passion, and a clear desire to grow both on and off the track. From our first conversations, it was clear that he and his family share our values of professionalism, long-term vision, and continuous development."

Giovanni Minardi added, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Rivaan, the first driver from India to join our agency. With his speed and many qualities, I am certain he will have the opportunity to achieve great results.

We look forward to guiding him toward his ultimate goal."

Under the Minardi family's stewardship, drivers such as Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber and Alex Yoong progressed to Formula One.

The partnership now provides Rivaan with a structured European pathway, including the Champions of the Future Academy calendar and potential progression into Formula 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)