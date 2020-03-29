Baghel Govt Making Arrangements for Food, Lodging for People Stranded in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the state government is making arrangements for lodging and food for people from other states who are stranded in the state amid nationwide lockdown. "COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh are not increasing. District Magistrates have been directed to ensure the availability of vegetables and food items in the state. We are making stay and food arrangements for people from other states who are stranded in Chhattisgarh," Baghel told ANI. "For Chhattisgarh citizens who are stranded in different states in the country, we are speaking to District Magistrates of the concerned districts. In some cases, we are even transferring money into the accounts of our citizens to help them during this time of lockdown. We have directed to provide ration to those people who did not have ration cards," he said.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

