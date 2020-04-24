Bajaj Finserv Group Donates over Rs 10 Cr for COVID Relief

Pune, Apr 24 (PTI) To strengthen the fight against COVID-19, Bajaj Finserv, its subsidiaries and group employees have contributed over Rs 10 crore to the PM CARES fund, the group said on Friday.

The group collectively employs around 32,000 and the money is part of their salary. Those contributed include the employees of Bajaj Holdings & Investments and Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv Direct and Bajaj Finserv Health, the companies said in statement.

The Bajaj Finserv companies have decided to match the employees contribution, thereby doubling the amount to Rs 10.15 crore.

The Bajaj group had earlier pledged Rs 100 crore for the same, of which close to Rs 40 crore is already operational through various projects in multiple geographies.

* * * * * * * Jubilant Group donates Rs 10 cr to PM CARES fund

Mumbai: Jubilant Bhartia Group, which is the master franchise of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, has contributed Rs 10 crore to the PM CARES Fund to help mitigate the crisis arising from the pandemic.

The donation has come from two group companies, the food services arm Jubilant Foodworks and Jubilant Life Sciences. The contribution of Jubilant Life includes one day gross salary of its 5,300 employees.

That apart the group has also taken several measures at the grassroots level in the areas of health & safety, food & ration distribution, sanitization, medical & medicine, distribution of PPEs and support to the administration across various locations.

* * * * * * * HCL joins TN govt in COVID fight

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has partnered with software major HCL to set up a disaster management - data analytics centre to strengthen the state's efforts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

HCL is also helping improve and expand the state's disaster management helpline (1070) through technological upgrade, manpower assistance and effective reporting mechanisms. The centre operates a call centre which is accessible to people across the state and delivers the first level of response in any emergency.

* * * * * * * Uber offers Rs 1-cr free rides to Maha COVID fighters

Mumbai: Ride hailing app Uber has offered free rides to the Maharashtra government for transporting the frontline healthcare workers who are fighting the COVID pandemic.

The agreement is part of Uber's global commitment to offer 10 million free rides to move what matters and UberMedic is already transporting frontline medical workers in 28 hospitals across 14 cities in the state.

The free rides offer is for emergency services through the UberMedic service, which will transport frontline healthcare workers, government officials on COVID duties, and support other essential requirements.

