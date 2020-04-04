.BANIHAL/JAMMU NRG23 JK-ACCIDENT Two Injured After Boulder Hits Vehicle Carrying Quarantined Persons in JK's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) Two passengers were injured when a rolling boulder from a hillock struck one of the buses carrying nearly 345 persons after completing 14-day quarantine in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said.

A State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus with quarantined passengers was hit by a shooting stone at Kafteria Morh along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, resulting in injuries to two persons, he said.

The official said the injured, Rafiq Hussain and Riyaz Ahmad of Dhani Syedna village of Uri in Baramulla district, were shifted to a hospital where the condition of Hussain was stated to be "critical".

They were part of 345 persons who underwent mandatory 14-day quarantine after entering Kathua district of the Jammu region from nearby Punjab last month and were released by the administration this morning.

"All of them are residents of Kashmir and left in 19 vehicles after completing the quarantine period," District Magistrate, Kathua, Om Prakash Bhagat said.

