Bank Employee, Doctor Test Positive for Coronavirus in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 28 (PTI) An employee of a nationalised bank and a doctor have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said here on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr N K Gupta said both have been shifted to a Sahibabad hospital.

The bank employee himself gave his blood sample for testing as he was feeling unwell.

The bank has been sanitised as closed. Its 15 employees have been quarantined. Their family members will also be quarantined.

The official said so far 60 people have tested positive for the virus, of which 31 have recovered.

At present, 29 are under treatment, he said.

