Haridwar, February 2: A large number of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip in the Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The religious city witnessed an influx of devotees from different parts of the country since early morning, with many also performing charitable acts and rituals. It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance. Devotees were seen offering prayers and participating in the Ganga aarti, seeking blessings for the fulfilment of their wishes.

A devotee, Pallavi, shared her experience, saying, "I had a wonderful experience arriving here. The darshan was great, and I enjoyed the Ganga aarti. The security and arrangements were impressive. I'll bring my family here soon." Another devotee, Sunil Bhat, said, "As a Kashmiri Pandit, I felt a deep connection here. Our family had a great time, and the Ganga Aarti was serene. The enthusiasm for the bath and aarti was palpable. This place is truly calming." Basant Panchami 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Warm Wishes on Vasanta Panchami and Saraswati Puja, Says ‘Wishing Happiness, Prosperity, and Wisdom to All Countrymen’.

Promila, expressing her devotion, said, "The atmosphere is beautiful, and everyone's excited. Taking a bath on Basant Panchami is a privilege. The devotees' faith in Mother Ganga is inspiring. The Ganga aarti was exhilarating." Sanjiv, another devotee, said, "We'd been waiting to experience this, and it exceeded expectations. Watching the aarti with our family was wonderful. Being together, feeling the collective energy, was truly special."

Sharing a similar sentiment, Meenakshi said, "The Ganga bath was incredible. Watching the aarti brought me peace. I feel purified like all my sins are washed away. The atmosphere is electric, and everyone's enthusiasm is infectious. I'm glad we brought our parents here." Meanwhile, in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh, authorities have ensured that enhanced arrangements will be made for the upcoming Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan) on February 3. Devotees will offer prayers at the Sangam, a confluence of three rivers- Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati. Basant Panchami 2025 Messages, Wishes and HD Images: Share Happy Saraswati Puja Greetings, Wallpapers, Quotes and Sayings To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga at Har Ki Pauri

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, on #BasantPanchami pic.twitter.com/bByUn7cyzZ — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2025

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)