New Delhi, February 2: President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja on Sunday. In a message shared on X, President Murmu said, "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja! On this joyous occasion and festival related to education and knowledge, I wish happiness, prosperity, and wisdom to all countrymen."

Emphasising the significance of the day, she added, "I pray to Maa Saraswati to establish India as the knowledge centre of the world." Basant Panchami, also known as Vasanta Panchami and Saraswati Puja, is a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, heralding the arrival of spring. It is celebrated across various Indian regions with distinct customs. This festival also marks the beginning of preparations for Holika and Holi, which are celebrated forty days later. Basant Panchami 2025 Date and Significance: When Is Saraswati Puja? Know Shubh Muhurat and Rituals of Joyous Festival That Marks the Arrival of Spring.

The Vasant Utsav on Panchami is observed forty days before the full bloom of spring, as it symbolises the transitional period of the season. Basant Panchami is also associated with the vibrant yellow mustard fields in full bloom, a colour deeply connected with Goddess Saraswati. On this day, people traditionally wear yellow attire -- saris, shirts, or accessories -- and indulge in yellow-themed delicacies. Saffron is often added to rice dishes, transforming them into a festive yellow hue, which is enjoyed as part of elaborate feasts. Basant Panchami 2025 Messages, Wishes and HD Images: Share Happy Saraswati Puja Greetings, Wallpapers, Quotes and Sayings To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

People often place an idol or image of the Goddess in their worship area after bathing it in water from the River Ganga and dressing the Goddess in yellow attire. Temples and educational institutions honour the Goddess by adorning her idols in yellow garments and performing special prayers. Many schools and colleges organise morning pujas seeking Saraswati's blessings for knowledge and wisdom. Cultural events, including poetic and musical gatherings, are held in reverence to the Goddess of learning and the arts.

