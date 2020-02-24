Batting Collapse Leads to India's Loss in First Test Against NZ

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 24 (ANI): India faced a batting collapse for the second time in the match as the side lost the first Test against New Zealand on day four by ten wickets here at the Basin Reserve on Monday.This loss is India's first in the ongoing World Test Championship. On the other hand, this is New Zealand's 100th Test match win.Set a target of just nine runs, New Zealand achieved the score in just 1.4 overs. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 7 and 2 respectively.Resuming day four at 144/4, India managed to add just 47 runs to their total before getting bowled out.As soon as the day started, India lost the key wickets of Ajinkya Rahane (29) and Hanuma Vihari (15).Rishabh Pant tried his best to keep the scoreboard moving as he played a knock of 25 runs. He found little support in Ishant Sharma (12) but in the end, Kiwi bowlers were up to the mark and they bowled out the visitors inside 81 overs.Tim Southee took five wickets while Trent Boult returned with four scalps. This was Southee's tenth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)