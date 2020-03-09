BCB Drops Shakib, Mortaza from Centrally Contracted Players List

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar 9 (ANI): Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib-Al-Hasan have been dropped from the latest centrally contracted players list, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed.Mashrafe had announced last week that he will be giving up the ODI captaincy, while Shakib is serving a two-year ban for not reporting a suspected match-fixing offer.The BCB announced the list of centrally contracted players during a meeting of the Board of Directors.Along with Mashrafe and Shakib, Imrul Kayes, Abu Hider Rony, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Shadman Islam are also missing from the list.Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Naim Sheikh are the new additions in the list.BCB's list of centrally contracted players: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Liton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque Shawrab, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Mahmudullah, Shaifuddin, Mistafizur Rahman.Bangladesh will next take on Zimbabwe in a two-match T20I series.The first match will be played later today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)