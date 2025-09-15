Sunil Gavaskar is known for his straight talk and blunt opinions, which the former India captain shared for the Pakistan national cricket team after their loss to India in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on September 14. Speaking to official broadcaster Sony Sports Network, in the post-match show, Gavaskar, who has played in many IND vs PAK cricket matches, stated that Pakistan looked like a 'Popatwadi ki Team', having seen their arch-rivals play since 1960, which carries a rich cricketing legacy. For the uninitiated, Popatwadi Lane is an area in Mumbai's Kalbadevi locality. Gavaskar's opinion came after Pakistan first managed 127 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, to which India easily chased the set target in 15.5 overs. Check out Gavaskar's viral clip below. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav Help India Gain Easy Seven-Wicket Win Over Pakistan in Dubai.

Sunil Gavaskar Calls Pakistan 'Popatwadi' Team

Sunny G: No chill edition 🤭🔥 Agree with his take on Pakistan? Watch the #DPWorldAsiaCup2025, from Sept 9-28, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/oPblRNgJBk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)