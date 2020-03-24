Be Safe, We Have to Fight Against COVID-19 Together, Says Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): India's football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday made an appeal to the citizens of the country, asking them to stay indoors and be prepared to fight the battle against COVID-19 together."It won't be easy, but staying indoors will allow you and your loved ones to stay safe. Be safe, we have to fight this battle together," Chhetri tweeted.As many as 492 confirmed cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the country so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.While 36 have been cured, nine people have lost their lives to the disease.Several districts in the country have been placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

