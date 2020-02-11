Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings Return to England Test Squad Against Sri Lanka

London [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings have returned to England Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.England National Cricket Selectors on Tuesday named a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting at Galle International Stadium on March 19.Wicketkeeper-batsman Foakes made his Test debut in Galle in November 2018 where he scored a fine hundred. He has represented England in five Tests with his last cap awarded against the West Indies last January in Antigua. Top-order batsman Jennings returns to the England fold for the first time since the West Indies tour a year ago. The Lancashire left-hander will be looking to add to his 17 Test caps, which includes two centuries - both scored in the subcontinent - on debut in Mumbai in 2016 and a superb 146 not out against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2018. England have dropped Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson has been left at home to continue his recovery while Moeen Ali remains unavailable. Injured Jofra Archer and Rory Burns were not included in the squad. England squad: Joe Root (c), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings (wk), Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. The two-match Test series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Joe Root's team currently stand in third place and will be looking to close in on India and Australia, who are currently leading the standings. The top two teams at the end of the two-year cycle will compete in the ICC World Test Championship final in England in June 2021. (ANI)

