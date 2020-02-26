Ben Stokes Awarded Royal Honour at Buckingham Palace

London [UK], Feb 26 (ANI): English all-rounder Ben Stokes was given a royal honour at the Buckingham Palace after he guided his side to World Cup triumph last year.Along with Stokes, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, coach Trevor Bayliss, and Joe Root also received the honours as part of the New Year's Honours List, ESPNCricinfo reported.Morgan is due to be appointed a CBE and Root is to be made an MBE, while Bayliss will be made an OBE.They all received their awards from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.Stokes was given an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to cricket and Buttler was made an Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) following a remarkable year for England, who beat New Zealand to win the men's World Cup for the first time.The left-handed Stokes had played a knock of 84 runs in the final to tie the game. He again batted in the Super Over to help England to achieve victory.He also played a match-winning knock of 135 against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.On the other hand, Buttler had featured in the decisive moment of the World Cup when he gathered Jason Roy's throw and completed the run-out of Martin Guptill, which meant England won the title on the basis of boundary-countback rule. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)