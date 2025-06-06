Bengaluru Stampede: Police Take RCB’s Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale, Event Management Company Officials Into Custody Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede That Left 11 Dead

Officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were taken into custody on Friday in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed lives of 11 people and injured over 50, police sources said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 06, 2025 09:52 AM IST
Bengaluru, June 6: Officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were taken into custody on Friday in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed lives of 11 people and injured over 50, police sources said on Friday. Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those being questioned, they said. Eid al-Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid? Know Bakra Eid Significance and Other Details To Celebrate the Eid Ul-Adha Festival

    On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah has instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB and DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part and FIR has also been registered.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

