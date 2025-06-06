Bengaluru, June 6: Officials of RCB and event management firm DNA entertainment private limited were taken into custody on Friday in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed lives of 11 people and injured over 50, police sources said on Friday. Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar from DNA entertainment private limited are among those being questioned, they said. Eid al-Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid? Know Bakra Eid Significance and Other Details To Celebrate the Eid Ul-Adha Festival
Bengaluru Stampede: Police Take RCB’s Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale, Event Management Company Officials Into Custody Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede That Left 11 Dead
