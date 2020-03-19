Bhujbal Warns Black Marketeers, Hoarders of Essential Items

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) In the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said strict action would be taken against black marketeers and hoarders of essential commodities.

In a statement, Bhujbal said in view of the coronavirus outbreak, there is possibility of shortage of essential commodities or their sale at high prices.

It is necessary that essential commodities are available to citizens easily and at affordable prices.

The minister said black marketeers and hoarders of essential commodities will be punished.

He said mask ( 2 and 3 ply surgical mask, N 95 mask) and hand sanitizer have been included in the essential commodities list as per central government notification of March 13, 2020.

