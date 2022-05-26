A 21-year-old Bengali actor Bidisha De Majumdar has been found dead at her apartment in Kolkata. Bidisha was found hanging after police entered her house by breaking open the door on May 25 Bidisha De Mazumdar Dies; Bengali Actress and Model Found Dead in Her Apartment.

A probe has been initiated to identify whether it is murder or a suicide. Police have sent Bidisha's body to a hospital in Kolkata for postmortem. The news of Bidisha's demise comes days after the death of actor Pallavi Dey shocked the Bengal film industry. Pallavi Dey Dies: Bengali Television Actress Commits Suicide at Her Kolkata Residence.

Bidisha had worked in Bhaar- The Clown in 2021, which had popular actor Debraj Mukherjee in a lead role.

