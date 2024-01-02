Rinku Dhawan, who recently exited the Bigg Boss 17 house along with Neil Bhatt in the light of a double elimination, has called Mannara Chopra an "attention-seeker". After walking out of the house of the reality show, Rinku spoke with the media about her experience in the show. While she heaped praise on Munawar Faruqui for playing his game "dil se", she slammed Mannara for not having any control over what she speaks during an argument. Bigg Boss 17: Nomination Task Leads to Verbal War Between Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashettey; Abhishek Kumar Loses His Cool (Watch Video).

Rinku, with a straight face, said: "I had a face-off with Mannara twice during this season and they were because of her not having any control over what she speaks, and she doesn't realise what she is talking about. This is a flaw which I have told her about many times directly. It's a flaw, and I do understand that it won't go away so easily."

Watch What Rinku Had To Say:

She further mentioned: "Mannara is also a huge attention-seeker and believes in only one-sided friendships so I think I had to call it off because that is not my perception of maintaining relationships."

She also spoke highly of Munawar and called him a real player who didn’t build relationships with ulterior motives. However, her praise for Munawar was topped with a dash of an oblique remark on Mannara. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Consoles Ayesha Khan After She Faints in Medical Room Post an Emotional Breakdown (Watch Video).

She said: "Munawar's dear friend Mannara did get her heart broken because Munawar wasn’t giving her the attention that she wanted because Munawar was trying to hold himself together and there’s nothing wrong with it."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2024 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).