Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the reality television show Bigg Boss 17, was seen consoling Ayesha Khan after she fainted and was taken to the medical room. Earlier, Salman lashed out at both Ayesha and comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui over their motives in the game. Ayesha is the ex-girlfriend of Munawar. Salman questioned the two about their relationship, after which Ayesha was seen crying in the house. Bigg Boss 17: Did Ayesha Khan Harm Herself? Leaked Video Hints She Didn't Just Faint Post Salman Khan's Bashing – WATCH.

Later, she fainted in the house and housemates carried her to the medical room, where even Salman visited her. A doctor was also called to check upon her. The doctor told the show host that Ayesha has low blood pressure. Ayesha, who is known for her work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and music videos such as Reborn Heer, Guitar, Dil Ne, Mohabbat Ke Kabil, entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. She claimed that Munawar was double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ayesha Khan Rushed Out of the House Due to Medical Emergency - Reports.

Salman Khan and Ayesha Khan Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NISHA CHOWDHURY (@nisha.memepie)

Housemates have claimed that Munawar's game has changed since the arrival of Ayesha in the house. He has also severed his ties with Mannara Chopra, whom he earlier considered to be a good friend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2024 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).