Madhubani (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed confidence of NDA victory in Bihar polls, stating that the RJD and Congress will "be wiped out" when the results are declared on November 14.

Addressing a rally here, he alleged that RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi "insulted" Mithila and its heritage during their 15-year rule.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "restored the pride" of the region by recognising "Mata Sita, maanch, makhana, and Madhubani paintings".

Amit Shah said Bihar's famed makhana farmers have found new markets worldwide through the establishment of the Makhana Board. "Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi ruled for 15 years, but they insulted both Madhubani and Mithila. PM Narendra Modi has honoured Mata Sita, Maanch, Makhana, and Madhubani painting," he said.

"PM Modi worked to establish the Makhana Board... Can Lalu chacha create a Makhana Board? Can Rahul do it? If they come to power, a 'Ghuspatiya Board' will be formed," he said.

The Home Minister said a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita would be constructed in Sitamarhi at a cost of Rs 850 crore. He added that a Vande Bharat Express train will connect Sitamarhi to Ayodhya.

"Just like Ayodhya now has a divine Ram temple, Sitamarhi too will have a temple befitting our Sita Maiya's glory," Shah said, adding that the government plans to build a direct railway line between Sitamarhi and Ayodhya to boost religious tourism.

Shah accused RJD and Congress of "protecting infiltrators". "BJP and NDA will not rest until every infiltrator is removed from the country. They are taking our youths' jobs, our poor's ration, and endangering national security. To protect them, Lalu's son and Rahul go on a yatra. I want to say, Lalu and Rahul, listen carefully, the BJP and NDA government will work to expel infiltrators not only from Bihar, but from across the country," he said.

He cautioned voters against voting for the party associated with "jungle raj"

"Do you want to know what the results will be on the 14th? Lalu and Rahul's parties are going to be wiped out in the vote count on the 14th. The NDA government will be formed again on the 14th. Brothers and sisters, if you even accidentally press a button other than the lotus and arrow symbols, 'jungle raj' will return in a new guise in Bihar."

"PM Modi and Nitish Kumar have just deposited Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of JEEViKA didis. Lalu's son is saying to take it back. Don't be afraid, JEEViKA didi. Not only Lalu and his son, but even their third generation will not be able to take back this money," he said.

The first phase of assembly polls were held in Bihar on Thursday and the second phase polls will be held on November 11. (ANI)

