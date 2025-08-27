Patna, August 27: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has received 10 claims and objections from a single state political party - the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) in Bihar for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 of the electoral rolls. With just six days left for filing claims and objections, the process will conclude on September 1. According to the daily bulletin issued by the ECI on Tuesday, political parties have submitted a total of 10 claims and objections regarding the draft electoral roll published on August 1. Bihar SIR Exercise 2025: Number of Missing Electors in Final Voter List May Increase Beyond 65 Lakh, Say ECI Sources.

Exactly 1,62,453 claims and objections were filed directly by electors, of which 17,516 have been disposed of after verification. The Commission also noted that 4,33,214 new forms were received from individuals attaining the age of 18 years or above, including six forms submitted through Booth Level Agents (BLAs). The ECI emphasised that all claims and objections will be processed only after the mandatory seven-day notice period and proper verification of eligibility by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO. It further clarified that no names will be deleted from the draft list without a formal speaking order and due inquiry. Bihar Elections: ECI Publishes Draft Voter List Under Special Intensive Revision 2025, To Launch Public Camps From August 2.

"The list of names not included in the Draft Electoral Roll dated August 1, along with reasons, has been displayed on the websites of District Election Officers and the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar. Aggrieved individuals may file their claims with a copy of their Aadhaar card," the bulletin said. The Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls began on June 24 and aims to ensure error-free rolls ahead of the state elections. Citizens can check their names in the draft roll by entering their EPIC number on the voter portal and filing claims or objections online until September 1.

