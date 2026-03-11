VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 11: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad organised a grand cyclothon to promote health awareness. Around 365 participants from Delhi-NCR enthusiastically joined the cycling event. Two events -- 21 km and 10 km cycling races were organised, and participants ranging from children to senior citizens actively took part in them.

Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Hospital, Dr. N. K. Pandey, flagged off the event. Director, Anupam Pandey, Director of the International Patient Department Neha Pandey, Director of the Preventive Health Department Dr. P. S. Ahuja, Marketing Head Shailesh Kumar Jha, and other senior members of the hospital attended the event.

The 21 km cycling race started at 6:15 am from Asian Hospital. Participants rode past Taj Vivanta Hotel and Kant Enclave before returning to the hospital. Participants in the 10 km category cycled from Anangpur to the hospital. To ensure participants' safety and comfort, the organisers deployed nursing staff, ambulances, physiotherapists, and set up water and juice counters along the entire route.

On this occasion, Dr. N. K. Pandey said, "Organising this cyclothon on the occasion of Women's Day marks an important step toward increasing health awareness in society. We are happy to see that people in Faridabad remain conscious about their health and participate enthusiastically in such initiatives."

Participants aged 10 to 79 years joined the event. The organisers divided the competition into two age groups -- 10 to 40 years and 40 to 80 years. They provided all participants with T-shirts, medals, tracking chips, and refreshments.

Actress Esha Gupta, who attended the event, said, "Organising a fitness event like this on Women's Day is a wonderful initiative. Cycling keeps the body healthy and also benefits the environment. This initiative by Asian Hospital encourages people to adopt a fit and active lifestyle."

The organisers also arranged a Raahgiri segment for participants and spectators. Activities such as Zumba and Bhangra added energy and excitement to the atmosphere.

Winning Participants

21 km Cycling Competition (Men, 16 to 40 years)1st - Lavish Sheoran - Rs 20,0002nd - ShradhirSagarShirzem - Rs 15,0003rd - Rahul Kundra - Rs 10,000

21 km Cycling Competition (Women, Above 40 years)1st - Sonia Taneja - Rs 20,0002nd - BarnaliMahela - Rs 15,0003rd - Roohi Chhabra Sood - Rs 10,000

21 km Cycling Competition (Men, Above 40 years)1st - Sanjeev Kumar Sharma - Rs 20,0002nd - Aneesh VP - Rs 15,0003rd - Dheeraj Grover - Rs 10,000

10 km Cycling Competition (Women)1st - Ishika Gupta - Rs 15,0002nd - Monika Maheshwari - Rs 10,0003rd - Sarita - Rs 7,500

10 km Cycling Competition (Men)1st - Swapnil Mishra - Rs 15,0002nd - Saurabh Singh - Rs 10,0003rd - Sunny - Rs 7,500

