BITM to Disinfect Visitors, Staff with 'ayurvedic Sanitiser' Post-lockdown

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) here on Wednesday inaugurated an 'ayurvedic sanitisation tunnel' in which herbal disinfectants will be sprayed on visitors and staff before they enter the premises, a spokesperson of the establishment said.

The tunnel, set up at the entrance of BITM, will start functioning once the establishment reopens after the lifting of the ongoing lockdown, he said.

"As a person enters the tunnel, the sanitiser will be sprayed on him or her by motors for about three seconds. The visitor or staff can then enter the museum, the spokesperson said.

The concentrated sanitisation mixture contains camphor, menthol and thymol mixed in 2:1:1 ratio. Two drops of it are then mixed in a litre of water to prepare the sanitiser, he said.

All the ingredients of the disinfectant are organic and have no side-effects, the spokesperson said.

BITM Director V S Ramachandran said the tunnel was fabricated and the sanitiser prepared by the BITM staff.

"However, the composition of the disinfectant is that of a renowned Ayurveda practitioner in south India," he said.

