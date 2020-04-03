BJP Attacks Opposition for Targeting Modi Govt over Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday the Congress cannot see the Union government's decisions to help the poor and boost economy amid the lockdown to combat the coronavirus because it is blinded by its "anti-national" outlook.

Speaking to party leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including MPs, MLAs and the state president, Nadda said when the nation is united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its efforts to combat the pandemic, the outcry by the Congress and some other parties show their "ideological bankruptcy".

"To talk such senseless things even during this hour of crisis highlight their conspiracy to divide the country," Nadda said, according to a statement.

The Congress had on Thursday attacked the government over the manner in which the lockdown was implemented, saying it was unplanned and inflicted a lot of pain on the poor. The Left parties have also been critical of the government.

"Even in this hour of global coronavirus crisis, the Modi government has taken several steps for the welfare of the villages, poor, farmers and women. It has taken many decisions to strengthen economy. Everybody is praising them but the Congress cannot see them as it is blinded by its anti-national outlook," he said.

The BJP president claimed that the world is following Modi's policies to combat the coronavirus and accused the opposition parties of working to weaken the government's resolve with their irresponsible and baseless comments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)